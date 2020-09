The government message needs to be clear when it unveils it's plans on living with COVID-19, according to Sinn Fein.

The 6-9 month roadmap is due to be unveiled next week and will include plans to rate counties on the prevalence of the virus.

A decision on restrictions in Dublin has also been delayed until next week.

TD Eoin O'Broin believes this just adds to confusion:

File image: RollingNews