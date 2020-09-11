K Drive

Two Men Detained In Dublin In Connection With Mayo Burglary.

: 09/11/2020 - 15:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Two men have been arrested in Dublin in connection with a burglary in Co Mayo on August 1st.

Officers investigating the burglary in Aghamore, Ballyhaunis - where a motorcycle was also stolen - identified two suspects in the Tallaght area.

Gardai searched a number of properties in Tallaght, and recovered powertools believed to have been stolen from the Mayo property.

Two men, one in his mid-20s and one in his early 30s, were arrested last Friday.

Both men were charged in connection with the burglary and are due to appear before Castlebar District Court next Thursday.

Gardai say enquiries are ongoing in relation to other items recovered during the searches.

