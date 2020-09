Police in the North have arrested a 37 year old man in relation to a video which appears to show a child driving a lorry on a motorway.

It was uploaded to Snapchat and is understood to have been filmed on the M1 near Dungannon, in County Tyrone.

It looks like the boy is steering in the driver's seat.

The PSNI say they arrested a man in the Cookstown area earlier today and he remains in custody.