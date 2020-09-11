K Drive

Maynooth U. Reports Strong Demand For Places In CAO First Round.

: 09/11/2020 - 16:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
maynooth_university_logo.png

Maynooth University is reporting "strong demand" from 2020 CAO applicants

It is offering places to a total of 3,400 students, throughout all 5 rounds of CAO offers.

The Kildare college has increased the number of places on offer in disciplines including  computer science, law, business and science.

It is reporting a particularly high level of interest in its new BSc Biological & Geographical Sciences focussing on aspects of climate change.
 
The University will introduce an additional class group for its BEd degree, offered by Froebel Department of Primary and Early Childhood Education, bringing the number of places to 84 for this intake.

 Commenting on the CAO first round offers, Professor Philip Nolan, President of Maynooth University, said:  “We look forward to welcoming our new students for the academic year 2020/2021. We are conscious that this has been an especially difficult year for Leaving Cert students, many of whom are now embarking on a new and exciting journey through third-level education."

 

