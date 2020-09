A programme of COVID-19 testing is starting across tomorrow in all Direct Provision centres, of which there are two in Kildare.

The Dept. of Justice, acting on the recommendations of the National Public Health Emergency Team, says staff and residents will be included in test.

The DoJ says testing is voluntary and free and "Neither a refusal to participate nor a positive result will affect a person’s status or application for international protection in any way."

Stock image: Pixabay