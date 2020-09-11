A Record 11,389 People On Waiting Lists For Treatment At Naas General.

A record 11, 389 people were on waiting lists for various forms of treatment at Naas General Hospital in August.

The National Treatment Purchase Fund says 334 people were awaiting inpatient treatment, 1,586 were on lists for GI Endoscopy and 9,469 were waiting on out patient appointments.

Nationally, the list almost reached 611,000 by the end of August - with nearly 145,000 people waiting over 18 months.

The total outpatient list passed 600,000 for the first time in July, and has grown by 9,600 in a month.

The outpatient list has dropped slightly, to 77,600, according to the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

File image: RollingNews