Royal College Of Physicians Says Passage Of New Bill Will Ease Pressure On Frontline Health Services.

: 10/11/2018 - 13:14
Author: Ciara Plunkett
doctors_2.jpg

The Royal College of Physicians says the passage of the Public Health Alcohol Bill will help ease the frontline pressures on the health service.

It says there are 3 deaths per day due to alcohol abuse in Ireland and up to 1,500 beds are taken up in hospitals every night due to drinking.

Alcohol products will now include health warnings under the legislation and there'll be restrictions on how drink companies sponsor sporting events.

Alcohol Health Alliance Ireland Chairman Professor Frank Murray believes attitudes will change due to the warnings:
 

 

**Stock image.

