Listen: Disclosures Tribunal Finds Two Senior Gardai Involved In McCabe Smear Campaign.

The Disclosures Tribunal has found two senior gardai were involved in a smear campaign against the Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

It’s found former garda Commissioner Martin Callinan and former press officer Dave Taylor engaged in a campaign to harm the garda whistleblower’s reputation.

Maurice McCabe has been highly praised in the third interim report, published today.

Stephanie Rohan has been looking at the Tribunal’s findings.

The Justice Minister says he will bring an implementation plan on the future of policing to cabinet this term, taking careful account of the Tribunals conclusions.

Charlie Flanagan says that he fully endorses Justice Charlton's praise for Sgt. Maurice Mccabe.

He said the whisteblower's actions arose out of a legitimate drive to ensure that An Garda Síochána serves the people through hard work and diligence.

Minister Flanagan added that he will examine the report in full to see what actions are required in light of its contents and conclusions.

The Child and Family Agency has reiterated its apology to Sergeant Maurice McCabe and his family for the impact its errors had on them.

In a statement this afternoon Tusla says its standards did not meet those which could be reasonably expected.

The agency has also apologised to others who were affected by the errors which were made.

Tusla says it will now study the findings in detail to enhance its programme of reform and improvement where possible.

A full response will then be issued.

File image: RollingNews.