K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Communications Minister, Denis Naughten, Has Resigned.

: 10/11/2018 - 15:33
Author: Ciara Plunkett
denis_naughten_2016_rollingnews.jpg

Denis Naughten has resigned as Minister for Communications in the wake of the controversy over the National Broadband Plan. 

In a statement to the Dail this afternoon Denis Naughten said the Taoiseach asked him to reflect on his position.

He's been under pressure to explain his contacts with businessman David Mc Court who is part of a consortium bidding for the tender. 

In a defiant speech he said there was no interference in the procurement process. 

He also criticised the media and the opposition for what he called loose language and irresponsible politics.

The Taoiseach is expected to make a statement in the Dail shortly. (Just after 4pm) 

Before Denis Naughen walked out of the chamber he said he hopes the broadband plan can be allowed to continue:

16denis.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

However Sinn Fein Spokesperson on Communications Brian Stanley says the entire process is legally flawed:

newstalk1527631.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image:Denis Naughten/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!