Listen: Communications Minister, Denis Naughten, Has Resigned.

Denis Naughten has resigned as Minister for Communications in the wake of the controversy over the National Broadband Plan.

In a statement to the Dail this afternoon Denis Naughten said the Taoiseach asked him to reflect on his position.

He's been under pressure to explain his contacts with businessman David Mc Court who is part of a consortium bidding for the tender.

In a defiant speech he said there was no interference in the procurement process.

He also criticised the media and the opposition for what he called loose language and irresponsible politics.

The Taoiseach is expected to make a statement in the Dail shortly. (Just after 4pm)

Before Denis Naughen walked out of the chamber he said he hopes the broadband plan can be allowed to continue:

However Sinn Fein Spokesperson on Communications Brian Stanley says the entire process is legally flawed:

File image:Denis Naughten/RollingNews