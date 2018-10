A man has been found not guilty of murder but guilty of the manslaughter of a taxi driver in Co Louth.

53 year old Martin Mulligan was found on the side of the road in Balriggan in Dundalk three years ago with two stab wounds.

24 year old Joseph Hillen from Glendesha Road, Forkill in Co Armagh denied murder and claimed he had a row with Mr Mulligan as he was illegal dumping.

The jury returned their manslaughter verdict this afternoon and Hillen will be sentenced in December.