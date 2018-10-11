K Drive

Cannabis Valued At €70,000 Seized In Wicklow.

: 10/11/2018 - 15:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_badge.jpg

Herbal cannibas worth around €70 thousand euro has been seized in Wicklow.

3.6 kilograms of the drug was found when revenue officers searched a house in Bray yesterday morning.

An Irish man in his forties was arrested and is being detained at Bray Garda station. 

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.

