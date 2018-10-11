Listen Back: Thursday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Clem Ryan

Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan: Maeve Lewis, Executive Director of One In Four on calls for change to the justice system, Ind. Naas Cllr., Sorcha O'Neill, on local issues including bus services the the Naas shopping centre site, and journalist, Stephanie Rohan on the trial of a man accused of the murder of Kenneth O'Brien, whose remains were found in a canal in Kildare and Dr. Lucy Michael of Ulster University, who wrote ENAR's report on an increase in the number of racist incidents.

Listen back to hour two: Irish Heart Foundation's Dr. Angie Brown on the fact 50% of women are at risk of stroke, dementia or Parkinson's, CEO of Irish Men's Sheds, Barry Sheridan, following the organisation's European Citizen's Prize award. Ind. Cllr. Bernard Caldwell on power failures and poor bus service in Leixlip and Met Eireann on Storm Callum.