Live Sport on Kfm This Weekend

: 10/11/2018 - 17:06
Author: Thomas Maher
FRIDAY:

Weekend Sport on Kfm begins with the Friday morning Kildare Today preview at 10.45 and the Weekend Preview at 6.25pm

SATURDAY:

Saturday Sportsbeat from 2, in association with Haven Hire, Celbridge, Maynooth and Naas features the county senior and junior hurling finals

  • Senior Holders Ardclough v Celbridge and in the Junior final: Kilcock v Naas
  • The KDFL Lumsden League Cup final: Suncroft vs Ballycane Celtic.
  • The Ladies Football Leinster Junior Quarter Final: Kilcullen vs Longford Slashers
  • In AIL Rugby, Naas vs Ballymena and MU Barnhall vs DLSP Palmerstown
  • Racing results from Fairyhouse, Limerick and cross channel
SUNDAY 

Sunday’s Sportsbeat from 2pm, in association with MDC Physiotherapy & Sports Injury Clinic, Market Square, Kildare Town

features

  • the Pitman Traffic and Safety intermediate football final Two Mile House vs Monasterevin
  • The Manguard Plus Minor B football final: Balyna vs Round Towers
  • The KDFL’s Georgina Donnelly Premier Cup Final: Clonmullion vs Newbridge Hotspurs
  • The Ladies Football Leinster Intermediate Football Final: Suncroft vs St. Michael’s, Meath.
  •  Racing results from Limerick, Navan and cross channel
MONDAY

Kildare Scoreboard, from 6.20pm, reviews all the weekend Kildare sport: results, reports and interviews.

