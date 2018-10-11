Live Sport on Kfm This Weekend

FRIDAY:
Weekend Sport on Kfm begins with the Friday morning Kildare Today preview at 10.45 and the Weekend Preview at 6.25pm
SATURDAY:
Saturday Sportsbeat from 2, in association with Haven Hire, Celbridge, Maynooth and Naas features the county senior and junior hurling finals
- Senior Holders Ardclough v Celbridge and in the Junior final: Kilcock v Naas
- The KDFL Lumsden League Cup final: Suncroft vs Ballycane Celtic.
- The Ladies Football Leinster Junior Quarter Final: Kilcullen vs Longford Slashers
- In AIL Rugby, Naas vs Ballymena and MU Barnhall vs DLSP Palmerstown
- Racing results from Fairyhouse, Limerick and cross channel
- And, great music!
Kfm and Haven Hire, Celbridge, Maynooth and Naas for all your Plant, Tool, Garden & DIY needs. www.haven.ie: a winning partnership
SUNDAY
Sunday’s Sportsbeat from 2pm, in association with MDC Physiotherapy & Sports Injury Clinic, Market Square, Kildare Town
features
- the Pitman Traffic and Safety intermediate football final Two Mile House vs Monasterevin
- The Manguard Plus Minor B football final: Balyna vs Round Towers
- The KDFL’s Georgina Donnelly Premier Cup Final: Clonmullion vs Newbridge Hotspurs
- The Ladies Football Leinster Intermediate Football Final: Suncroft vs St. Michael’s, Meath.
- Racing results from Limerick, Navan and cross channel
- And, great music!
Kfm and MDC Physiotherapy and Sports Injury Clinic, Market Square, Kildare Town 045 530 007 or www.mdcphysiothetapy.ie: leading the field.
MONDAY
Kildare Scoreboard, from 6.20pm, reviews all the weekend Kildare sport: results, reports and interviews.