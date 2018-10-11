Live Sport on Kfm This Weekend

FRIDAY:

Weekend Sport on Kfm begins with the Friday morning Kildare Today preview at 10.45 and the Weekend Preview at 6.25pm

SATURDAY:

Saturday Sportsbeat from 2, in association with Haven Hire, Celbridge, Maynooth and Naas features the county senior and junior hurling finals

Senior Holders Ardclough v Celbridge and in the Junior final: Kilcock v Naas

The KDFL Lumsden League Cup final: Suncroft vs Ballycane Celtic.

The Ladies Football Leinster Junior Quarter Final: Kilcullen vs Longford Slashers

In AIL Rugby, Naas vs Ballymena and MU Barnhall vs DLSP Palmerstown

Racing results from Fairyhouse, Limerick and cross channel

And, great music!

Kfm and Haven Hire, Celbridge, Maynooth and Naas

SUNDAY

Sunday’s Sportsbeat from 2pm, in association with MDC Physiotherapy & Sports Injury Clinic, Market Square, Kildare Town

features

the Pitman Traffic and Safety intermediate football final Two Mile House vs Monasterevin

The Manguard Plus Minor B football final: Balyna vs Round Towers

The KDFL’s Georgina Donnelly Premier Cup Final: Clonmullion vs Newbridge Hotspurs

The Ladies Football Leinster Intermediate Football Final: Suncroft vs St. Michael’s, Meath.

Racing results from Limerick, Navan and cross channel

And, great music!

Kfm and MDC Physiotherapy and Sports Injury Clinic, Market Square, Kildare Town

MONDAY

Kildare Scoreboard, from 6.20pm, reviews all the weekend Kildare sport: results, reports and interviews.