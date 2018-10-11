Listen Live Logo

KCC's Severe Weather Assessment Team Convened Today, In Advance Of The Arrival Of Storm Callum.

10/11/2018
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare County Council's Severe Weather Assessment Team convened today, in advance of the arrival of Storm Callum this evening.

A  Status Yellow level weather warning goes live in Kildare tonight and gusts of up to 130 kilometres per hour are forecast in the county between midnight and 6am.

Kildare County Council's response teams including roads, water, fire, civil defence; all are  on standby to deal with the impact of high winds, and a ready to implement a post-storm clean-up operation.

The Peter McVerry Trust, on behalf of Kildare County Council is activating its Cold Weather Initiative, to provide shelter for people sleeping rough during the severe weather conditions

The freephone number for  this service is 1800 804 307.  

Kildare County Council Contact information
During office hours  -  045 980200
Out of hours  - 1890 500 333
Homeless out of hours - 1800 804 307

For more information about being prepared for adverse weather conditions, click here 

 

