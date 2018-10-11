Garda Commissioner: Disclosures Tribunal Report Makes For Difficult Reading.

The Garda Commissioner says the Charleton Report makes for difficult reading but it's vital that the organisation takes it as an opportunity to change how it operates.

Drew Harris says he's setting up a group to examine its contents to identify the lessons to be learnt and changes to be made.

Commissioner Harris said he will ensure Sgt Mccabe and all garda personnel referenced in the report receive appropriate supports.

He added that the organisation will improve by having an open and inclusive culture.

File image: Commissioner Drew Harris/RollingNews.