Gardai have put on display some of the "quite a large" number of tools recovered, following a spate of thefts from sheds in Athy, Monasterevin and Rathangan.

The burglaries took place over a period of weeks.

A planned search in the Athy area took place on Tuesday and a quantity of tools recovered.

The tools will go on display at Carlow Garda Station on Saturday between 2pm and 4 O'clock

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana.