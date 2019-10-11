Lidl Publishes Proposal For New Supermarket In Newbridge.

Lidl has published a proposal to build a new supermarket in Newbridge.

It is seeking planning permission of Kildare County Council to demolish an existing store on the Athgarvan Road.

In it's place it wants to a build two story outlet, with a total floor space of 2,400 square metres.

Kildare planners are scheduled to hand down a decision on December 4th.

The development description is as follows:

"consisting of the construction of a new Discount Foodstore Supermarket with ancillary off-licence sales. The proposed development comprises: (1) The demolition of existing single storey Discount Foodstore (with ancillary off-licence use) measuring 1,746 sqm gross floor space with a net retail sales area of 1,286 sqm; (2) The construction of a two storey mono-pitch Discount Foodstore (with ancillary off-licence use) measuring 2,415 sqm gross floor space with a net retail sales area of 1,650 sqm; (3) Redevelopment/reconfiguration of existing site layout and car parking; (4) Provision of free standing and building mounted signage, free standing trolley bay and enclosure, hard and soft landscaping, public lighting, electric vehicle charging points, roof mounted solar panels, roof mounted refrigeration and air conditioning plant and equipment, surface water attenuation, cycle parking, boundary treatments, connection to services, removal of pedestrian entrance, and all other associated and ancillary development and works above and below ground level

Development Address:Lidl,,Athgarvan Road,,Newbridge,,Co. Kildare."