There was just a couple of hundred euro in the difference in house prices in Kildare between August of last year, and the same month, in 2019.

Data from the Central Statistics Offices show the median price of a home in the county in August, 2018, was €267,700.

It was slightly over €268,000 in August of this year.

However, data also shows that median Kildare home prices hit €300,160 in June, the highest median over the last 12 months.