Family Of Irish Dance Champion, Murdered In London, Say They Are Still Awaiting Justice.

: 10/11/2019 - 13:11
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The family of an Irish dance champion who was murdered in London say they're still waiting for justice.

Adrian Murphy's body was found at the home of a friend in June.

Adrian Murphy, a native of Co Kilkenny, was a seven-time All-Ireland Irish dancing champion, produced and choreographed numerous Irish dance shows.

The 43 year old was found raped and murdered in an apartment where he was house-sitting in London on June 4th last.

He's believed to have been killed by a man he met through Grindr, a gay dating app.

His death was linked to a rape that occurred in the same area under similar circumstances on May 30th.

Two people were arrested in the wake of Mr Murphy’s death but were since released without charge.

In an interview with the Irish Sun newspaper, Adrian's sister Majella said the family is still waiting for justice and that their hearts are broken.

Over four months on, the London Metropolitan police has said there has been "nothing further" in the investigation.

 

