Listen: XR Says More Of Its Activists Are Willing To Be Arrested.

: 10/11/2019 - 13:46
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Extinction Rebellion say more of their activists are willing to be arrested as part of climate change protests.

Gardai detained 5 people after demonstrators chained themselves to the gates of Leinster House last night.

Stephen Murphy is following the group's latest protest:

