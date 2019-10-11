There Will Be Slip Closures On Parts Of The M7 Tonight.

There will be overnight closures on parts of the M7 tonight.

Kildare County Council says the eastbound carriageway, between the Newbridge junction and the M9 merge between 9.30pm tonight and 7am on Saturday morning.

Traffic will be diverted from the M7 Eastbound at Junction 12 (Newbridge), then directed across the M7 overbridge onto the R413, towards Kilcullen.

Traffic will head past the Curragh turning right at Kilcullen onto the R448 to join the M9 Northbound carriageway at Junction 2 (Kilcullen), then rejoin the M7 Eastbound at Junction 11(M9/M7 merge).

The Gardaí will be in attendance during the closure to assist in maintaining traffic flows at certain locations.