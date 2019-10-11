K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Over 800 People Hospitalied For Alocholism Treatement In 2017 & 2018.

: 10/11/2019 - 16:32
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hospital.jpg

More than 800 people were treated in hospital for an alcoholism disorder in 2017 and 2018.

61 people in the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group, which includes Kildare, were hospitalised for drug or alcohol addiction disorders in that period.

The figures were released under the Freedom of Information Act, and relate to inpatient and day case admissions in Irish hospitals.

Eunan McKinney is from Alcohol Action Ireland.

He's calling for the minimum-price alcohol legislation to be implemented immediately to address the issue:

fridrugsevening.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!