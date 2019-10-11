Listen: Over 800 People Hospitalied For Alocholism Treatement In 2017 & 2018.

More than 800 people were treated in hospital for an alcoholism disorder in 2017 and 2018.

61 people in the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group, which includes Kildare, were hospitalised for drug or alcohol addiction disorders in that period.

The figures were released under the Freedom of Information Act, and relate to inpatient and day case admissions in Irish hospitals.

Eunan McKinney is from Alcohol Action Ireland.

He's calling for the minimum-price alcohol legislation to be implemented immediately to address the issue: