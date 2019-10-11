K Drive

Over 10,400 People Are On Waiting Lists For Treatments At Naas General Hospital.

: 10/11/2019 - 16:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
naas_general_hse_image.jpg

Over 10,400 people are on waiting lists for various forms of treatment at Naas General Hospital in September

The National Treatment Purchase Fund says 8,911 patients are on out-patient waiting lists at the Kildare facility.

2085 of these people have been seeking appointments for over 18 months.

Another 1,415 are awaiting GI Endoscopy, and 85 are on in-patient lists.

660,000 people are on waiting lists for a variet of treatment across Ireland.

The NTPF will receive an additional 25 million euro in funding in Budget 2020, which it says will help to improve hospital waiting times.

Naas General waiting lists, September:

In-patients: 85
GI Endoscopy: 1,415
Outpatients: 8,911

