DUP: Anything That "Traps" Northern Ireland In The EU Will Not Have Its Support.

: 10/11/2019 - 17:24
Author: Ciara Plunkett
arlene_foster_28_02_18_rollingnews.jpg

Te DUP has made its first comments since the progress made by Boris Johnson and Leo Varadkar yesterday.

It says anything that traps Northern Ireland in the European Union, whether Single Market or Customs Union, will not have its support.

The party reiterates that the UK must leave the EU as one nation.

The DUP says the EU must understand that to maximise the prospects of agreement, there will need to be a clear acceptance that the economic and constitutional integrity of the whole of the UK will have to be respected.

 

 

File image: DUP Leader, Arlene Foster/RollingNews

