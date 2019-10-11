Friday Night Rhythm

Man Hospitalised After Rescue From River Boyle, Roscommon.

: 10/11/2019 - 17:41
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A man in his 40's has been taken to hospital after a dramatic river rescue in Boyle, in Co Roscommon this afternoon.

It’s understood the alarm was raised at around lunchtime when the man is believed to have entered the water near the town centre.

Efforts were made to throw life rings to the man but these proved unsuccessful, and he was eventually rescued when a teenage boy waded into the water near the GAA club and pulled him to shore.

He was subsequently treated by emergency services before being transferred to hospital where he is understood not to have suffered any life-threatening injuries.

 

