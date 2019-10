The Roscommon family which was involved in a high-profile eviction last year has been told it has a month to leave its home.

The High Court has ordered the McGanns to vacate their Strokestown property by November 12th, after an action taken by KBC Bank.

They were evicted last December, but days later a security team was forced to leave the property after violent incidents.

The McGanns have lived there since then, and intend to appeal today's decision in the Court of Appeal.