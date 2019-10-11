Friday Night Rhythm

XR March On Dept. Of Climate Action, To Protest Planned Gas Terminal In Kerry.

: 10/11/2019 - 17:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
extinction_rebellion_leinster_house_protest_07_10_2019_rollingnews.jpg

Protesters have called on the government to make tackling climate change more of a priority.

Members of Extinction Rebellion marched to the Department of Climate Action earlier and handed in a letter.

It's over a planned new natural gas terminal on the Shannon Estuary in Co. Kerry.

There are concerns it could lead to fracked gas being imported from the US - despite fracking being banned here.

Leigh Brosnan from Co. Clare has taken the week off work to join the series of protests by Extinction Rebellion:

 

 

File image: Extinction Rebellion rally, Dublin City Centre, 07/10/2019. RollingNews

