XR March On Dept. Of Climate Action, To Protest Planned Gas Terminal In Kerry.

Protesters have called on the government to make tackling climate change more of a priority.

Members of Extinction Rebellion marched to the Department of Climate Action earlier and handed in a letter.

It's over a planned new natural gas terminal on the Shannon Estuary in Co. Kerry.

There are concerns it could lead to fracked gas being imported from the US - despite fracking being banned here.

Leigh Brosnan from Co. Clare has taken the week off work to join the series of protests by Extinction Rebellion:

File image: Extinction Rebellion rally, Dublin City Centre, 07/10/2019. RollingNews