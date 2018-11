A pedestrian in his 50's has died after he was hit by a car in Ballinasloe. Co.Galway last night at approximately 7 o'clock.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to University Hospital Galway. The driver of the car was uninjured.

The stretch of road, known locally as 'The Bog Road to Ahascragh', is currently closed to allow for a technical examination and diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact them.