Sunday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Cein Meade & Eoin Beatty

Florida To Hold Recounts In Its Governor and Senate Races.

: 11/11/2018 - 10:23
Author: Eoin Beatty
florida_usa_map.png

 

Florida will hold recounts in its governor and senate races.

The two contests are still undecided after Tuesday's midterm elections, and Florida law dictates that a re-count is required because the margins are less than 0.5 percent.

Republican Rick Scott is running for the senate against Democrat Bill Nelson, while in the race for governor, Republican Ron DeSantis faces Democrat Andrew Gillum.

US President Donald Trump tweeted yesterday that election officials are 'trying to steal two big elections in Florida. We are watching closely.'

