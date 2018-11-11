Florida To Hold Recounts In Its Governor and Senate Races.

Florida will hold recounts in its governor and senate races.

The two contests are still undecided after Tuesday's midterm elections, and Florida law dictates that a re-count is required because the margins are less than 0.5 percent.

Republican Rick Scott is running for the senate against Democrat Bill Nelson, while in the race for governor, Republican Ron DeSantis faces Democrat Andrew Gillum.

US President Donald Trump tweeted yesterday that election officials are 'trying to steal two big elections in Florida. We are watching closely.'