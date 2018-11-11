President Higgins Says Irish People Have A Greater Understanding Of The Experience Of Those Who Fought In WWI.

President Higgins says Irish people have discovered a greater insight into the experience of those who fought in World War One.

In a speech at the State Commemoration Ceremony in Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin, he told those in attendance, we have a greater understanding of the motivation of those who enlisted in the war effort.

Today marks 100 years since the end of the bloody conflict.

200,000 Irish men from across the island served in the war.

President Michael D Higgins says the manner in which the country remembers those who served, and those who died, has changed: