Following The Announcement Of The Closure Of The Coca-Cola Plant In Athy, LEO Kildare Has Provided Support To Management & Workers.

Following the announcement of the closure of the Coca Cola plant in Athy, LEO Kildare provided support to management and workers.

Enterprise Ireland (EI) is working to improve the situation in Athy together with the Local Authority and the Local Enterprise Office (LEO).

Currently, 15 of the former employees are undergoing a Start Your Own Business programme, while Kildare County Council, through the LEO office, has also assisted with finding alternative job opportunities for the workers with other companies.

In addition, EI is engaging with the Mid-East Regional Skills Forum in relation to the emerging skills agenda, alongside the Forum partners.