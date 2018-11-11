Sunday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Cein Meade & Eoin Beatty

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

There Have Been Just 5 IDA Site Visits In Kildare In The First Three Quarters Of 2018.

: 11/11/2018 - 12:37
Author: Eoin Beatty
ida_logo.png

 

Figures from the Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation show that there have been just 5 IDA site visits in County Kildare in the first three quarters of 2018.

4 such visits were carried out in the first quarter, zero in the second and one in the third.

Nationally, 461 visits have been carried out with 209 in Dublin, the most in the country.

Wicklow and Monaghan have the lowest amount of visits with one each.

Site visits represent an important tool through which investors can be encouraged to invest in regional areas.

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!