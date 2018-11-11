There Have Been Just 5 IDA Site Visits In Kildare In The First Three Quarters Of 2018.

Figures from the Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation show that there have been just 5 IDA site visits in County Kildare in the first three quarters of 2018.

4 such visits were carried out in the first quarter, zero in the second and one in the third.

Nationally, 461 visits have been carried out with 209 in Dublin, the most in the country.

Wicklow and Monaghan have the lowest amount of visits with one each.

Site visits represent an important tool through which investors can be encouraged to invest in regional areas.