A young woman who died in Bray, Co.Wicklow on Thursday morning has been named locally as 20 year-old Aoife Healy.

Her remains were discovered on waste ground near Putland Road.

Despite efforts to revive her by emergency services, she died at the scene.

Gardai are not treating her death as suspicious as they await the results of a post mortem examination.

She will be laid to rest in Bray tomorrow morning.