Construction On Kildare Tech Hub Begins Today.

Construction on a new Tech Hub for Kildare begins today.

The Mid-East Regional Innovation Think Space (MERITS) in Naas, will provide space for over 100 technology workers as a co-working space.

Works are scheduled to be completed in November 2020.

It is hoped the space will allow entrepreneurs to relocate back to Kildare and work closer to home.

Nearly €2 million in funding, under Enterprise Ireland's Regional Enterprise Development Fund, has been allocated to the project.

Chief Executive of Kildare County Council, Peter Carey, praised the vision of everyone involved in getting the project to this point.

Carey said "the hub will work closely with Maynooth University and MaynoothWorks, the Local Enterprise Office and Enterprise Ireland".

Cllr Rob Power, Chair of County Kildare Community Network overseeing the project, said the hub will attract a high calibre of tech workers to the county.