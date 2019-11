The increasing role of lay people in the Catholic Church is already reflected in the country's leading seminary.

That's the view of the President of St Patrick's College in Maynooth, who is commenting on reports that lay men and women could conduct weddings, funerals and baptisms in the future.

It's down to the shortage of priests.

Fr Michael Mullaney from the college in Maynooth says from teaching to administration there is a greater role for lay people in the organisation: