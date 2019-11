The Foriegn Affairs Minister's described as very concerning, a plan by the British Conservative Party to protect British soliders from legal action.

Simon Coveney says there is no statute of limitations and no amnesty, for anyone who committed crimes in Northern Ireland.

The issue was the focus of the general election campaign in the UK today.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he wants to protect veterans from what he says are vexatious, or malicious, legal actions.

Image: Rolling News.