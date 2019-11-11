K Drive

Enviornment Minister Says Workers Unhappy With The Timeframe For His Proposals.

Róisin Power
The Environment Minister has admitted that ESB workers are frustrated despite Governments plans to deliver jobs in the wake of two power plant closures.

The plants at Shannonbridge in Offaly and Lanesboro in Longford support over a thousand ESB and Newbridge-headquartered Bord Na Mona jobs in the Midlands.

Ministers met with workers at the Lough Ree plant this afternoon to lay out their proposals, which include reskilling and redeploying staff.

Minister Richard Bruton says workers are unhappy with how long his proposals may take to be delivered.

Image: Rolling News.

