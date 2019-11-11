Listen Back: Monday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Ciara Plunkett.

Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Ciara Plunkett where she spoke with Cllr Ciara Galvin, Security Correspondent with the Irish Independent, Tom Brady, Kildare North TD Bernard Durkan, David Cullinane TD and Head of Kildare's Local Enterprise Office, Jacqui McNabb.
Listen back to hour two where Ciara spoke with Trinity Researcher Eileen Conmy, National PAYE Manager with Revenue's Personal Division, Pat Murphy, Prof Mac MacLachlan of Maynooth University, Regional Operations Manager with Irish Water, John O'Donoghue, Cllr Rob Power and Sports Editor with the Kildare Nationalist, Ger McNally.