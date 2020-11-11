American Country

Johnson Defends Vaccine Taskforce £670,000 Spend On PR Consultants.

: 11/11/2020 - 13:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Boris Johnson's defended the UK's Vaccines Taskforce, after it spent 670-thousand pounds on PR consultants.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's accused the government of having a 'lax attitude to taxpayers' money'.

But the Prime Minister says it was cash well spent.

 

File image: RollingNews
 

