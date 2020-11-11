Director Of Paris Hospitals Says France Should Delay Christmas Celebrations.

Christmas and New Year celebrations should be cancelled in France due to the spread of Covid-19, according to a hospital director there.

The country entered a second lockdown at the end of October - however schools remained open.

Over 400,000 people have died in France after contracting the virus since the pandemic began

Julien Lenglet, a hospital director in Paris said if normal celebrations in December are allowed to carry on, there may be a giant cluster of Covid-19 in January across the country.

