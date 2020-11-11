K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Director Of Paris Hospitals Says France Should Delay Christmas Celebrations.

: 11/11/2020 - 13:18
Author: Ciara Plunkett
france_1_pixabay.png

Christmas and New Year celebrations should be cancelled in France due to the spread of Covid-19, according to a hospital director there.

The country entered a second lockdown at the end of October - however schools remained open.

Over 400,000 people have died in France after contracting the virus since the pandemic began

Julien Lenglet, a hospital director in Paris said if normal celebrations in December are allowed to carry on, there may be a giant cluster of Covid-19 in January across the country.

 

 

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!