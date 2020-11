The Taoiseach has said he wants the country to go back to level three at the start of December.

But Micheál Martin says he will look at certain sectors that may be given individual licence to open.

This could include bars and restaurants which would be outdoor dining only under level three.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says they want to progress some opening of the economy in December:

File image; Micheál Martin/RollingNews