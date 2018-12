Gardai are warning people about a rental scam involving a fake member of the force.

Some people have been receiving unsolicited emails claiming to be from Inspector Andrew Cullen of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau in a bid to get them to hand over deposits on properties.

Gardai say that no such officer exists and the emails appear to be part of a rental scam.

They've added that An Garda Siochana would never ask for any personal or banking information.