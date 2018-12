The Charities Regulator is advising people to check the its register before donating this Christmas.

The service provides information on charities, including who the charity benefits and where it operates.

Their warning comes as many organisations kicks-tart their Christmas campaigns.

Newbridge man, Eamon Timmons, is Head of Communications and Stakeholder Engagement at the Charities Regulator.

He says there are several things to look out for: