Irish Water Publishes Details Of €20 Million Leixlip-Blanchardstown Project.

Irish Water has announced details of its €20 million investment in wastewater infrastructure between Leixlip and Blanchardstown.

It includes the construction of approximately 5km of new sewer network to the Leixlip Wastewater Treatment Plant, a pumping station within the site boundary of the wastewater treatment plant.

It also includes the construction of approximately 8km of underground wastewater network from the wastewater treatment plant to a sewer on the Damastown Road, near Blanchardstown, Co. Dublin.

Works on the project are due to commence in late 2019, and are scheduled for completion in 2021.