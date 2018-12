The Taoiseach has called on the British Prime Minister to remove the threat of a no-deal Brexit.

Leo Varadkar says the British government can do that by cancelling Brexit or asking for an extension to Article 50.

The government is stepping up planning for a no-deal situation and has warned businesses that have an action plan for Brexit to start putting it in place.

But Leo Varadkar said the threat of no deal can be stopped by the British:

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews