Listen: Theresa May To Travel To Dublin Tomorrow, To Meet Leo Varadkar.

The British Prime Minister will visit Dublin tomorrow to meet the Taoiseach.

Theresa May will talk with Leo Varadkar ahead of the EU Council meeting on Thursday.

The Taoiseach has called on the British government to get rid of the threat of a no deal Brexit by either cancelling Brexit or delaying it.

Leo Varadkar has also warned businesses to start implementing plans for a no deal scenario:

The Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin believes not enough has been done to prepare the country for no deal.