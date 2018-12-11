K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen Back: Tuesday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Clem Ryan

: 12/11/2018 - 16:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
microphone_kildare_today_podcast_image.jpeg

Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Jenny Higgins of Christian Aid, working with Stop Climate Chaos, Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Fiona O'Loughlin, Maynooth MD Fine Gael Cllr. Tim Durkan, Athy Fine Gael MD Cllr., Ivan Keatley.

Listen back to hour two of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by John Downing, Political Correspondent at the Irish Independent, Ind. Maynooth MD Cllr., Padraig McEvoy, Annabel Fitzgerald of Irish Water, Athy Sinn Fein Cllr., Thomas Redmond, and Pay Boyd, Chair of St. Mary's Maynooth Brass and Reed Band.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!