Listen: Over 300 Alleged Victims, And 200 Alleged Perpetrators Of Abuse Identified By Scouting Ireland.

: 12/11/2018 - 17:09
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Scouting Ireland has identified over 300 alleged victims and over 200 alleged perpetrators of abuse as part of a review of the organisation.

Childrens Minister Katherine Zappone says as more people come forward, these numbers will in all probability increase.

Trish Laverty reports:

