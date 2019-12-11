K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: UK Political Parties In Last Full Day Of Campaigning.

: 12/11/2019 - 15:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
ballot_box_5_pexels.jpeg

Leaders of the UK's main political parties are on their last drive for votes ahead of tomorrow's general election.

A major new poll suggests Boris Johnson is on course for a majority - but the race has tightened significantly.

Seán O'Regan reports:

13elexsor.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pexels

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!