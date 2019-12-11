K Country

Kildare Town In Line For Significant Funding Allocation.

: 12/11/2019 - 16:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare Town is to receive funding under Destination Towns Scheme

Up to €500,000 per local authority will be allocated in two rounds by Fáilte Ireland.

It is aimed at boosting the attractiveness and tourism appeal of towns nationwide.
 
 The process of identifying the towns that receive funding commenced in mid-2019 and was led by the Local Authorities in consultation with Fáilte Ireland.

Kildare South Fine Gael TD, Martin Heydon said: “I am very pleased to see Kildare Town receive this funding to help drive tourism locally.

“Fáilte Ireland research consistently shows that attractive towns and cities are key motivators for overseas holidaymakers coming to Ireland.
 
“With this in mind the new scheme will provide funding to Kildare County Council to enhance public spaces such as squares, streetscapes and markets in a way that will engage tourists and enhance their experience in key towns.

“This could include spaces for food and craft markets, areas for town centre events, public art displays as well as orientation and signage to help visitors explore a town’s local heritage.

